Christopher B. Prince - 65, of North Bend, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Penny M. Jackson - 56, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in Eugene. Services are pending and will be announced. Dunes Memorial Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
