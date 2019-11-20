{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Sue Tresidder - 73, of Bandon, died Nov. 13, 2019 in Bandon at the age of 73. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Carol J. Haga - 92, of Bandon, died Nov. 11, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

