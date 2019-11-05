Walter G. Banks - 92, of Coos Bay died Nov. 2, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
David D. Layman - 62, of Coos Bay died Oct. 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangement are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard "Dick" Sears - 87, of Lakeside, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert D. “Bobby” Knudsen - 53, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Margaret Lynn Cooper - 55, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Russell Gatewood - 57, of Sumner, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at Sumner. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
