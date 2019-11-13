Ulla Stafford - 77, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at North Bend. Cremation rites are are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Carol J. Fletcher - 81, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 11 in North Bend. arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Teresa Morris - 65, of Myrtle Point, died Nov. 10, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Nita Peterson - 86, of Coquille, died Nov. 12, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
