{{featured_button_text}}

Ulla Stafford - 77, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at North Bend. Cremation rites are are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Carol J. Fletcher - 81, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 11 in North Bend. arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Teresa Morris - 65, of Myrtle Point, died Nov. 10, 2019 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Nita Peterson - 86, of Coquille, died Nov. 12, 2019 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments