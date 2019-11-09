William “Bill” R. Horning - 88, of Coos Bay, died Nov. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held in Dec. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Lenn D. Smith - 70, of Myrtle Point, died Oct. 25, in Myrtle Point. Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are under direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service of Myrtle Point.
Steven Lorenzo Noorlander - 72, of North Bend, died Oct. 29, 2019, in Portland.
Robert O. Reid - 88, of Coos Bay, passed away November 5, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Harris L. Brown - 69, of Coos Bay, passed away November 4, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Andrew W. Yesney - 97, of Coos Bay, passed away November 6, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Richard P. Stroh - 63, of Coos Bay, passed away November 6, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
