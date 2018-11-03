Gregory Scott Cox-65, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 29, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
David G. Stuart- 58, of Coos Bay died Oct. 22, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Horace Anthony "Tony" Russell- 80, of Bandon, died Oct. 31, 2018 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
