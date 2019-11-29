Billie Jean Christenson - 61, of Coos Bay passed away Nov. 26, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Linda Marie Wingert - 64, of North Bend passed away Nov. 21, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Rita A. Armstrong - 91, of North Bend, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
