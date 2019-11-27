{{featured_button_text}}

Alison A. Morgan - 38, of Reedsport, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Orlin Ardell Brend - 87, of Coos Bay passed away Nov. 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Shirley M. Mitchell - 91, of Coos Bay passed away Nov. 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Louise E. Richards - 88, of Coos Bay died Nov. 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. At her request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Doris M. Hockenjos - 93, of Lakeside died Nov. 22, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

