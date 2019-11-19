Bret R. Alexander, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 in Eugene. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Russell Ernest Day - 97, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Ore. 541-267-4216.
Rance Vernon Boyce - 82, of Gold Beach, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Gold Beach. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Ore. 541-267-4216.
Lawrence "Larry" G. Brugnoli - 83, of Coquille, passed away Nov. 15, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Sandra L. Eichenlaub - 72, of Coos Bay died Nov. 15, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Colleen J. Cole - 90, of Coos Bay formerly of Hauser died Nov. 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Phillip H. Hahn - 87, of Coos Bay died Nov. 17, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In