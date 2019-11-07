Duane R. Harmer - 86, of Coos Bay died Nov. 5, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Shirley Jean Boots - 95, of Bandon, passed away in her sleep at Bonaventure Assisted Living on Nov. 3, 2019.
