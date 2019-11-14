Norman S. Varga - 81, of North Bend died Nov. 11, 2019 in North Bend. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Beverly Sue Tresidder - 73, of Bandon, died Nov. 13, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
