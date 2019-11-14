{{featured_button_text}}

Norman S. Varga - 81, of North Bend died Nov. 11, 2019 in North Bend. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Beverly Sue Tresidder - 73, of Bandon, died Nov. 13, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Tags

Load comments