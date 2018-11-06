Janie S. Williams- 51, of Reedsport, passed away Oct. 31, 2018 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mary J. Plummer- 79, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Joan L. Todd- 90, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Michael Duvall- 52, of North Bend, passed away Oct. 31, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Andrew Thomas Neher, Jr.- 74, of Bandon, died Nov. 2, 2018 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
