Try 1 month for 99¢

Jeffrey Scott Palmer- 56, of Coos Bay died Nov. 11, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be private. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Judy Winkle- 83, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 11, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Carolyn Ramona Slyter- of Coos Bay died Nov. 10, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Tags

Load comments