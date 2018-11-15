Evelyn L. Sanford- 80, of Springfield, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 8 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John Phillip Bennett- 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 12, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Dona Jo Hurst- 82, of Bandon, passed away Nov. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
