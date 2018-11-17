Roy Owen Young- 64, of Myrtle Point, passed away Nov.10, 2018, at Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Linda R. Carpani- 64, of Keizer, formerly of Coos Bay, died Nov. 14, 2018 in Keizer. No public services will be held. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Bruce R. Latta- 68, of Coos Bay died Nov. 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Dana W. Wood- 64, of Coos Bay died Nov. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
