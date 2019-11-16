Carol J. Haga - 92, of Bandon, died Nov. 11, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Stephen Dillon - 76, of Myrtle Point, died Nov. 13, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
You have free articles remaining.
Arthur Newton Haga - 90, of Bandon, died at home in Langlois on Nov. 13, 2019. At his request, no services will be held for the life-long area resident.
Charles “Chuck” Edward Baggett - 88, of North Bend passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In