Carol J. Haga - 92, of Bandon, died Nov. 11, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

Stephen Dillon - 76, of Myrtle Point, died Nov. 13, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

Arthur Newton Haga - 90, of Bandon, died at home in Langlois on Nov. 13, 2019. At his request, no services will be held for the life-long area resident.

Charles “Chuck” Edward Baggett - 88, of North Bend passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

