March 29, 1949 – November 1, 2021
Norman Wayne Parrish is the son of Myra and Wally Parrish; he was born March 26, 1949 at Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He lived in Bridge most of his life. Norm, as he was called, passed away at age 72 on November 1, 2021 at Coquille Valley Hospital with family present. He grew up in the Bridge area where he attended Bridge School through the eighth grade. When the school closed, Bridge students were bused to Myrtle Point High where Norm graduated in 1967. In June 1975, Norm and Darcie Strain married. During their nine years together they had three children, and later divorced.
In his early years Norm and his father Wally Parrish were loggers under the business name of Toothpick Logging. In the 1980s, Norm operated the business which won multiple environmental awards. Toothpick Logging won the Oregon Environmental Logger of the year award in 1982. It was presented January 15, 1983 by the Oregon Forest Industries Council and Associated Oregon Loggers. Norm accepted the award which stated, "The South Coast Oregon region operator of the year for Best Forest Practices as Oregon environmental logger of the year."
At the presentation, Norm responded by crediting his crew for their success and named each one as follows: Oly Gulseth, hook-tender; Melvin Eads, rigging slinger; John Syron, choker setter; Joe Frazier, chaser; Rolly Friedricks, yarder engineer; Jerry Emerald, yarder engineer; Bob Hayes and Calvin Shaw, shovel operators; Herb Kohl, Art Jones and Ernie Newton, truck drivers; Herb Kohl, lowboy operator; Mike Dunn, bull buck; Jim Peart, Kenny Smith and Jerry Smith, cutters, flagmen and chasers; Paul Bushnell, Jim Egan and Mark Smith, flagmen; and Dave Spears and Larry Tams, mechanics. Norm finished his comments with "Loggers are all the same. They want their children to see nice streams and forests, just as we do."
Norm went on to have many other businesses and adventures, but logging was his passion. For a time, Norm worked for Coos Curry Electric. He was on the cover of The Coos Curry Electric Co-Op Newsletter in June 1989. The remark made by the electric company at that time: "If you want the job done right just call Stormin Norman Parrish!" Norm loved to gather with friends and talk over old times. He usually ended the conversations with Paul Newman's words: "It's been one hell of a ride!”
Norm is survived by his significant other, Linda Luhrs of Bridge; his mother, Myra Parrish of Bridge; and his siblings, Rhonda Pittullo (Rusty), Robert Parrish (Susan), and Carla Whitley. Norm is survived by his children, Teneille Geib (Kyle), Tank Wayne Parrish (Kaylie), Tara Goffic (Nathan) and Christopher Varney (Keely). He is also survived by grandchildren, Brodie Parrish, Avie Parrish, Adley Parrish, Conner Goffic, Caleb Goffic, Zane Goffic, Zachary Goffic, Avery Geib, Kylie Geib; and great grandson, Isaiah Goffic.
Informal services will be held Friday November 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Coos County Fairgrounds, refreshments provided. Hickory shirts and jeans are fine. Norm Parrish will be laid to rest on top of Anderson Mountain at Bridge where he will be beside his father Wallace Parrish.
