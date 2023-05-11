November 17, 1943 – May 6, 2023
A memorial service for Norman Louis Selthon, 79, of Coos Bay will be held at 2pm, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Private inurnment will be held at Roseburg National Cemetery in August.
Norman was born November 17, 1943 in Marshfield, Oregon to Bernhard and Edna (Franson) Selthon. He passed away May 6, 2023 at Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend in Springfield.
Norm graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1962. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and received his honorable discharge in 1968.
Norm worked for many years at Coos Head Timber as a heavy-equipment operator, but during his free time, he enjoyed working in his shop, gold panning, playing cards and camping with family. He was very handy at reloading shells, building fishing poles, gardening and caring for his chickens.
Norm loved fishing and hunting and telling stories of his past adventures with his brother, Dan. He also excelled at making Elderberry wine.
Norm was a good friend, quick with a smile and always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed.
Norm is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Joy Selthon; children, Bob and wife, Sarah and Lisa and husband, Peter; three grandchildren, McKenzie, Philip and AJ; brother, Dan and wife, Millie; and nieces, Kim and Karren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norman’s name may be made and will be greatly appreciated to the Springfield Ronald McDonald House at the PeaceHealth Heartfelt House, P.O. Box 4900 Unit 28 Portland, OR 97208-4900.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
