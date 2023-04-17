May 29, 1945 – March 26, 2023
An urnside service with military honors will be held for Norman Jay Lieuallen, 77, of North Bend, on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Norman was born on May 29, 1945 in Walla Walla, Washington to Thomas Lieuallen and Vada (Simmons) Lieuallen. He passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2023.
Norman served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. During his working years he worked for Valsetz Lumber Company in Valsetz, Oregon for many years before becoming a corrections officer. He met and married Deborah Burleson on May 23, 1980 in Monmouth, Oregon. Norman was a member of the Hauser Community Church and was also involved with the STEP program.
Norman is survived by his wife, Deborah Lieuallen; children, Carl Morrison, Michael Morrison, Heather Lieuallen, David Lieuallen and Jonathan Lieuallen; brother, Peyton Lieuallen; sister, Anne Christman; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vada Lieuallen; and brother, Alymn.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
