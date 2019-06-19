July 2, 1930 - June 12, 2019
Norman Harry Lockhart, 88, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away June 12, 2019 in Yuma, Ariz. He was born July 2, 1930 in Marshfield, now Coos Bay, to Ralph E. and Florence (Churchill) Lockhart. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1948 and joined the local National Guard. On Dec. 15, 1951 he married Grace Ann Schmolke. They raised two children, a daughter, Roxene and a son, Michael.
As a young man he and his brother, Hugh and Louden, had a passion for hard top racing at the old Lapping race track in Englewood. Norman was a Jack-of-all-trades and could do just about anything. He worked as a deckhand and engineer on tow boats most of his working career and was often away from his family for months at a time, eight months being the longest. He traveled from the North Slope of Alaska, to Hawaii, the west coast through the Panama Canal several times, the eastern seaboard from Boston to Miami, down to Puerto Rico.
He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge in North Bend and a Shriner. He enjoyed attending parades all over Oregon as "Blue Boy" the clown and working at the Shriner football games in Baker City.
Norman is survived by his daughter, Roxene Lockhart of Coos Bay; wife, Mona Lockhart; five stepchildren, Susan, Carson, Cameron, Carl and Stanley Dollarhyde; brother, Louden; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Hugh; sister, Velma; wife, Grace Ann; and son, Michael.
No local services will be held.
