Noreen L. Robeson

Noreen Laberta Robeson was surrounded by loved ones as she passed away at 92, July 11, 2021. She will always be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Robeson was born to Floyd and Maudie Samson in Nebraska, but grew up in Wisconsin on their family farm. Noreen later moved to Oregon where she met her husband Sam at the hospital where she worked. She moved to Coos Bay when she married in 1952, became a homemaker, and later worked in housekeeping at the Red Lion Inn and Eagles Lodge. She loved traveling in her motorhome, and enjoyed snowmobiling and car racing with family and friends. She was also active in the Charleston Fire Department.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald and Sherry Robeson of Butte Falls, Terrance and Lynnda Robeson of Sutherlin; daughters, Ellen Richardson of Coos Bay and Marcia Robeson of Sutherlin; 2 sisters; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam in 2000.
The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God shall stand forever.
Isaiah 40:8
A private family gathering will be held in Coos Bay at Ocean View Memory Gardens.
