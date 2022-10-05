December 16, 1940 – September 21, 2022
NOEL “NIFTY” NORVAL AASEN REEDSPORT, OREGON - Noel N. Aasen, 81, died September 21, 2022, in his home following a lingering illness. He was born December 16, 1940, in Erskine, Minnesota, the son of Norval Austin and Evelyn Myrtle Aasen. Noel was very proud that he grew up in Winger, Minnesota.
Noel graduated from McIntosh High School. Following high school he attended Moorhead State College in Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education, with minors in English and History. He earned his Master's Degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon in 1969. Noel attended University of Oregon in Eugene, earning his Basic Administrative Superintendent Certificate in 1989.
In January 1966, Noel began working as a Business Teacher at Strandquist High School. In June 1966, he moved to Reedsport, Oregon, where he taught Business Education at Reedsport High School through 1982, when he became the Business Manager for the Reedsport School District. He also served as Acting Superintendent for the Reedsport School District from 1990, until he retired in 1997. Later in 1997, Noel was recruited to work at the Lower Umpqua Hospital District, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer until he permanently retired.
Noel married Sherilyn in March of 1993. They lived happily together in Reedsport, Oregon. Noel is preceded in death by his loving parents. In addition to his wife, Noel is survived by two sisters, Camilla and Janet (David) Grundyson, from Minnesota; two sons, Christopher and Brian, from Oregon; stepchildren, Barry 'Scott (Cathy) Lee and Meshelle Lee (Tim) Harris from North Carolina; six grandsons, Andrew and Nickalus Aasen, Brandon and Alexander Lee, and Trenton and Tegan Krieg; nephews, Jay, Dan, and Jon Pearsall of Minnesota; nephew and niece, Tait and Jodi Grundyson of Oregon and Minnesota; and second cousins, Jennifer Aasen Tymchuk, and Jon and Peter Aasen. Noel is also survived by his many dear friends in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, and Oregon.
Noel was a proud member of the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Reedsport, a long term member of the Rotary Club of Reedsport, and a member of the Corvette Club of Coos Bay,
A celebration of life is planned for Noel on October 22, 2022, at the Pacific Auditorium in Reedsport. Donations to honor Noel's memory may be made through the Umpqua Bank to support Reedsport School District Business Education Department, or the Reedsport Police or Fire Departments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In