Noah William Langmead
May 27, 2000 - January 26, 2020
His life will be celebrated in a reception style event from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology Boat house in Charleston Oregon. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the scholarship fund at NBHS being set up in his name. Contact the North Bend High School with donations and or questions.
Noah William Langmead, 19, of North Bend, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah graduated from North Bend High School in 2018 and later joined the United States Air Force Reserve and planned on using his GI Bill to become a trauma nurse. He graduated boot camp in September 2019 and was honored with the MSgt John Chapman Award which recognizes exceptional character traits, specifically courage. He completed his technical training in Wichita Falls, Texas in January where he received the Knuckler Buster award for his strong work ethics and commitment to excellence.
Noah loved life and lived it at full speed, never looking back. He had a ferocious curiosity of everything in this world and beyond. He brought joy to all things he did, and all those lucky enough to know him. Noah did and accomplished many things in his all to short life. But most importantly Noah loved, and was loved.
Noah is survived by his parents, Sidney Bayne of North Bend and Garette and Teresa Langmead of Maricopa Ariz.; triplet siblings, Cole and Preston Langmead of North Bend; siblings, Jordyn, Cody, and Samantha of Maricopa; grandparents, Barbara and Andy Adams of Coos Bay, and Jeri and Jackson Raymo of Surprise, Ariz. Noah is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
