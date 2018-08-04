Dec. 22, 1934 – Aug. 1, 2018
Graveside Service with military honors will be held for Noah Davis, 83, of Coquille, at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 6, at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 94105 Rink Creek Lane.
Noah was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Stone County Arkansas. He died Aug. 1, 2018 at Coquille Valley Hospital.
Noah’s love of his life was his family, followed by cutting and racing Quarter horses. Noah served from 1950 to September 1958, in the United States Marine Corps .
He leaves his wife and soul mate of 56 years, Janice Davis of Coquille; son, Rhett Davis of Powers; son, Randall Davis and wife, Wendi Davis of Coquille; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; Noah's sister, Annebelle Keller of Portland; brothers, Benjamin Davis of Sacramento, Calif.; Robert Davis and family of Cherry Hill N.C.; Glen Younger of Monroe; and brothers-in-Law, Barry Bridges of Powers, Terry Bridges and family of Sacramento, Calif., and Jon Stover Touchet of Washington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service- Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
