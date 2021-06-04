April 12, 1948 – May 31, 2021
Nissim “Max” Douk, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2021.
Max was born April 12, 1948 in Casablanca, Morocco to Leon and Mazale Douk. Max spent his childhood in Morocco and Israel. After graduating school, he joined the Israeli Defense Force, serving his country honorably for 3 years.
Max spent several years working and honing his culinary skills on Carnival Cruise ships, where he managed food and beverage services. Max moved to the United States in 1980, settling in Florida and opening his first Italian restaurant. Later Max moved to the west coast, first residing and operating restaurants in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, California. Max then moved to the Oregon coast in 2005 with the intent to retire, but instead, he opened Mama Mia restaurant in North Bend. This venture fostered many new relationships, the most important to Max being meeting his love and future wife, Kelly. Together, they would operate Mama Mia until its closing.
Not settling into retired life yet, Max then opened Little Italy restaurant in Coos Bay. Here Max and Kelly continued to serve his beloved Italian cuisine. Amazing food was Max’s passion and sharing his creations and a good glass of vino with his many patrons evolved into cherished lifelong friendships.
When away from the restaurant, Max enjoyed taking Sunday drives with Kelly up and down the Oregon coast and frequent vacations to explore and relax in Mexico. And of course, no day went by without a good meal and glass of wine.
Max was loved by many and his exuberant character and passion for experiencing life to its fullest will be missed by all who knew him.
Max is survived by his wife, Kelly Heisen of Coos Bay; brothers, Robert Douk, Morris Douk, Michelle Douk, Lazar Douk and Jacob Douk of Israel; brothers, Charlie Douk of California and Albert Afergan of Alaska; son, Albert Douk of Connecticut; stepson, Geoff Darnell of Coquille; stepdaughter, Jennifer Darnell of Coos Bay; stepson, Bruno of Nevada; brothers-in-law, Dean Heisen and Ken Heisen of North Bend, Gary Heisen of Tangent; sisters-in-law, Lynn Graves and Barbara McIntosh of Coos Bay, and all their respective families; and Max’s special friend Dick Giorgis of Coos Bay.
Max is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mimi of Israel.
Cherished friends are invited to join Max’s family at a graveside memorial service at 11 am, Friday, June 11,2021 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW in Coos Bay, with Pastor Trevor Hefner of the Family Life Center Church of God, North Bend, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In