July 1, 1938 – May 15, 2020
Ninalee Page was born to Harry and Nina (Simmons) Barr in Lawndale, California. She passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 81. We will see her again with the Lord in Heaven.
After moving to Oregon, she lived in Coos County for many years. In retirement, she moved to Hurley, New Mexico and in May she moved to Dayton, Oregon. Nina loved the beach (but not the cold water), Shore Acres, Mingus Park, or any place where she could take kids to play. Nina loved and found joy in children of all ages. She fondly remembered growing up in California with warm weather and sunshine, which made living in New Mexico a treat for her as well. In her lifetime she was able to enjoy the sun and the beach! And her most memorable trait: bare feet! You were more likely to see Nina out of shoes rather than in them!
Nina is survived by her husband, Floyd Page of Dayton; children, Steve Mandella of Idaho, Jeff Fullerton of Sutherlin, Julie Vincent of Myrtle Point, Debie Vanlandingham of Roseburg, and Karen Monteith of Winston; step-children, Ed Page of Crow, Robin Pelc of Coquille, Kelley Sugg of Dayton, and Nathan Page of Happy Valley; brother, George Barr of Nevada; 19 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Barr and sister, Dorothy (Barr) Ashburn.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Shore Acres, PO Box 1172, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Macy & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, (503) 472-6151.
