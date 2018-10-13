Nov. 2, 1939 – Sept. 29, 2018
A memorial service for Nelson Edward Sweeney, 78, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at the First Baptist Church of North Bend, 2080 Marion Ave. in North Bend, with pastor Tony Brown officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Nelson was born Nov. 2, 1939 in Yakima, Wash., to Glen N. and Alice K. (Eaton) Sweeney. He passed away Sept. 29, 2018 in Sutherlin, although he was a resident of Coos Bay.
As a young child, Nelson’s family moved to Kelso, Wash., where he grew up and belonged to 4H, Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts.
Nelson and Connie were married Oct. 4, 1957 and they moved to Southern California, where two children were born, Debra and Greg.
While in California, Nelson was employed by Double Seal Ring Company, a manufacturer of piston rings, large and small. Later, he was employed by Le Fiell manufacturing precision tubular metal parts.
In 1964, the family moved to North Bend, where Nelson was employed by Weyerhaeuser Paper and Pulp (formerly Menasha).
After retirement, Nelson and Connie moved to a Coos Bay acreage, where they had cows for a while, and Nelson enjoyed having a vegetable garden. He always grew vegetables wherever they lived.
Nelson accepted the Lord as his Savior many years ago and was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Bend.
Family and friends meant a lot to Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Debbie Michener; son, Greg and Rose Sweeney, all of Coos Bay; sisters, Donna Wisner of Vader, Wash., and Janice and Bob Steele of Longview, Wash.; six grandchildren, Zack and wife, Autumn, Derek, Mindy, James, Justin, and Christopher; and four great-grandchildren, Hailee, Carson, Sawyer and Jayson.
Nelson was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Gary; brother-in-law, John Wisner; and good friend, Chuck Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nelson’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Ave., Suite B, Beaverton, OR 97008.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
