March 8, 1941 – September 22, 2020
A private memorial service will be held for Neil Laufer, 79, of Bandon, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Neil was born on March 8, 1941 in Eugene, Oregon to Clyde Laufer and Alta (Brewer) Laufer. He passed away peacefully at his home in Bandon on September 22, 2020.
Neil was a truck driver most of his adult life and traveled to 49 of the 50 states. He was the only person to drive his self-loading log truck through the San Francisco’s Golden Gate State Park to remove Redwood trees that had blown down in a storm.
Neil is survived by his wife, Carol Laufer of 49 years; three brothers, Jerry of Arizona, Tracy of Idaho and Darrel of Eugene; two sons, Tracy Earl Laufer of Mesa, Arizona and Michael Bevington of Coos Bay; two stepdaughters, Amy Beth Main of North Bend and Kristie Lynn Peets of Bandon; one great grandson, Maxwell Dean Laufer Clapp; and one great granddaughter, Kimberly Joy Bevington; and several nieces and nephews.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Alta Laufer; and beloved grandson, Alexander Reed Laufer Clapp, age 8.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
