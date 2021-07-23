July 4 1987 – July 17, 2021
Nathan W. Lakey passed into the arms of Jesus on July 17, 2021. His journey began on July 4, 1987, born to Timothy and Laurie Lakey. Nathan loved playing the guitar, motorbikes, and grilled cheese sandwiches. In the last 7 months of his life he found Jesus, the love of his life, and the children he never had. He died peacefully a happy man which is a comfort to those he left behind.
Nathan is survived by his mother, Laurie Lakey; father, Tim (Derria) Lakey; brothers, Nicolas Lakey, Jakob (Kristal) Paysen, Ethan Paysen, and Brandon Searfoss; sister, April (Gina) Hill; grandparents, Rose and Glen Cox, Walter Wayne Hardman, Phyllis Lakey; joys of his life, Miranda Davis, Grayson and Emaleah; several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends will also feel the void he has left behind.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, 1:00 pm at Grace International Church, Bothwick and “A” St. in Myrtle Point. Anyone who wishes will be invited to share memories of Nathan. Burial will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. Following the burial, all are invited to share a meal and celebrate Nathan’s life with the family at Sturdivant Park in Coquille.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
