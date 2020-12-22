August 4, 1990 – April 24, 2020
Nathan Franklin Alwin, 29, of Grass Valley, California, left this earth too early April 24, 2020.
Nathan was born August 4, 1990 in Fort Hood, Texas. He was able to travel at a young age and spent time in Texas, Alaska, Hawaii, Georgia, Florida and Oregon, to name a few.
Throughout his life, Nathan enjoyed exploring the great outdoors and especially loved swimming. He was always up for an adventure no matter how small.
Once Nathan was out on his own, he filled his days helping the underdog. He worked to help those in need as best he could and was known to give the shirt off his back, if it would help someone else.
Along with a passion to help the underdog, was a head and heart full of big dreams. He may have lived small but his dreams were big.
Nathan is survived by his son, Edward Alwin; father, Andrew “Scott” Alwin and wife, Nellie; mother, Lisa Lewis and husband, Ken; his brother, Andrew Gunter; and sisters, Nikolene “Niki” Alwin (Churchill), Whitney DeMello, Samantha DeMello (Braaten), and Stephni DeMello; grandmothers, Janice Alwin and Paula Lewish; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Orville Alwin and Dennis Murphy; and his cousins, Arlin Schwanke and Jewell Newland (Schwanke).
Services will be held January 16, 2021 at Coquille Praise Center, 1546 N. Hemlock Street in Coquille.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Portland Rescue Mission at https://giving.portlandrescuemission.org
