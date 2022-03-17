December 12, 1948 – March 12, 2022
Nancy Waterman Price, a longtime resident of Coos Bay, Oregon died March 12, 2022, after a prolong illness. She was 73 years old.
Nancy was born December 12, 1948, to Herold and Myra Waterman. She grew up in Riverdale, one of the southern suburbs of Chicago and attended Thornton Township High School. Nancy earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master’s Degree in Art History from Pennsylvania State University. After leaving college, Nancy taught art history and was a research assistant at Cleveland State University in Ohio.
Nancy met Frank Price at Pennsylvania State University. They married in 1978 and she joined him in the Coos Bay area. She first worked for the Coos History Museum, then set type for the Coquille Valley Sentinel. Later Nancy worked for Harvest Book Shop before beginning her long career with the Coos Bay Public Library where she worked her way up from library assistant to Database Administrator.
Nancy was a key person in establishing the Coastline automated system that revolutionized countywide library service, and provided a shared digital catalog used by Coos County public libraries, Southwestern Oregon Community College library and the Myrtle Point High School library. She also had a sense of humor. During the migration from card to online catalog, she kept a life size blowup figure of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" by her desk. Library staff loved to mimic it when things seemed impossible.
Nancy was the former president of and a longtime volunteer for the Oregon Coast Music Association. After she retired from the library she volunteered for a time at the Coos County Animal Shelter, and then at Coos History Museum & Maritime Collection. Nancy enjoyed music, travel, literature, history, creating art and feeding birds in the yard. The entire time Nancy lived in Coos Bay she kept and adored rescue cats in her home.
Nancy is survived by her spouse, Frank Price; sister-in-law, Debby Boles of Fairhope, AL; nieces, Sarah Henseler of Ypsilanti, MI, Kathy Leavitt of Brookline, NH, Rebecca Waterman of Eugene, OR; and her nephew, Chris Waterman of Alameda, CA; as well as two cats, Gracie Mae and Merrimac. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, and older brother, Jack Waterman.
Nancy has requested there be no funeral service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Nancy’s memory, please consider one of the following organizations: The Coos Bay Library, Oregon Coast Music Association, Coos History Museum & Maritime Collection, Coos Art Museum, or an animal shelter near you.
