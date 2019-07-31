May 14, 1934 -June 5, 2019
Nancy passed away surrounded by her loving and adoring family.
Nancy is preceded in death by her loving and deeply missed husband of 62 years, Jim, who passed away in 2017, her greatly loved daughter, Kerry Lynn, and two adored siblings, Larry and Cheryl.
She is survived by her children; James and daughter-in-law-Glenda, Thomas and daughter-in-law Karen, and Kathleen and son-in-law, Alex; grandchildren; Vincent, Karlee, Erica, Bruce, Gwen; and her brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Donna.
Nancy will forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Internment will be held at 3p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Mills & Mills Memorial Park, 5725 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater, Wash.
Please join us in remembering Nancy by visiting her memorial at millsandmillsfunerals.com
