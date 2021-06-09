Nancy Jo Farry

1936 - 2021
Nancy Jo (Hall) Farry passed away peacefully on the afternoon of June 1st, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
She was born in Coos Bay, one of three children born to Lloyd & Violet Hall. She was a teacher and lifelong multi-media artist who focused primarily on her painting with watercolors, oils and acrylics.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Violet Hall and her father, Lloyd Hall.
She is survived by her two brothers, Jesse Jon Hall and his wife, Karen Hall, Lloyd “Stormy” Hall; her two children; two grandchildren and their wives; five great grandchildren; and many other family members.
The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Bay Area Hospital for their loving support.
Remembrances may be made in the form of donations to The American Cancer Society.
