January 15, 1947 – December 2, 2020
Beloved Nancy Jean Williams was a tender and nurturing member of our family and community. She unexpectedly passed away on December 2 2020 of heart complications at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1947. Nancy experienced a life enveloped with love surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by mother, Ethel Williamson, whom Nancy had loved and cared for over ten years in their home. Allen Williams, her husband, they found love and were married in 1963. They started a family in North Bend, three children coming one year apart nearly to the day. Bobbie Sotin and husband David, Leon Williams, Tina Woomer and husband Jeffrey. Five grandchildren, Geanna Berrier RN, Kristin Woomer Pharm D, Erica Marsh RN, Victoria Wharton CNA and Willow Williams; and 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death was her grandson, Leon A. Williams Jr.
Nancy took joy in spending time with her family as well as her dogs. She was a crafter, and crocheted afghan blankets for nursing homes. She loved to READ books and Yell & Play BINGO with family and friends. Nancy was an astounding wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. May she rest in peace.
