May 29, 1943 – July 20, 2021
A celebration of life for Nancy Jean Wiest, 78, of North Bend, will be held at 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 886 S 4th Street in Coos Bay, with pastor Ron Halvorson, officiating. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Nancy was born May 29, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington to Andrew Joseph and Jessie Irene Qualland. She passed away July 20, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Nancy had many interests and hobbies that included doing many puzzles and playing Bingo. Her biggest passions in life were her church, her grandchildren and her dog, Wendy.
She is survived by her children, Debbie R. Sheppard of Tacoma, Washington and her daughter, Ashley, Nancy J. Bennett of Hanover, Indiana and her children, Heather and Ronald, Wayne F. Bell Jr. of Tacoma, Washington and his daughter, Nicole; six great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Logan, Joseph, Eli, Rylieh, and Ava; her special friends, Lisa D. Halvorson and her daughter, Christina Ann Hoffman.
Nancy was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Matthew and Linsay and her parents, Andrew and Jesse.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
