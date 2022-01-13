November 14, 1951 - December 26, 2021
The youngest of three children, Nancy Girt was born on November 14, 1951, to Marcella and Pete Susick in North Bend, Oregon. Nancy spent most of her life in the Bay Area, attending Bangor Elementary School and North Bend Junior High, and graduating from Marshfield High School in 1970. She graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Elementary Education and returned to Coos Bay to start her 35-year career in the profession. Nancy married her beloved husband (and Marshfield High School sweetheart) Fred Girt in 1972 and raised their two children, Chelsey (43) and Casey (41) in Coos Bay.
Nancy was devoted to the community she was raised in. She spent her first few years teaching 1st and 2nd grade at Allegany Elementary School, where she also coached football and basketball for several seasons, and the rest of her career at Blossom Gulch Elementary, both as a teacher and school counselor. Her long career in education had a special impact on many as she was a favorite teacher of numerous students and parents. Nancy’s decision to go back to school to get her Counseling degree wasn’t easy, but she saw a need to advocate for the children in this area who had no voice or resources. She took the steps necessary to make a difference in their lives, often grabbing a meal or going out and buying coats and shoes for kids who showed up to school in need. She helped many students and families through profound crises, but she will also be remembered fondly by the countless students, parents, and staff who benefitted daily from her constant support and kindness. After her retirement in 2009 and Fred’s death in 2010, Nancy continued her passionate support of Coos Bay schools by organizing and funding the Fred Girt Memorial Scholarship Fund and by staying connected through the Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation where she served on the Board of Directors for many years.
Fred and Nancy had been married for 38 years at the time of Fred’s death in 2010, but Nancy kept him alive for their four grandchildren, the first of whom was born that same year. She found new purpose and fulfillment as “Nana”, living for her children and grandchildren. Her grandkids fulfilled her and she was very involved in their lives. Nancy saw her grandkids often—whether it be in town or driving up to Portland and made time for all of their activities and sports in both locations. She was so proud of her kids and grandkids.
Nancy loved her family more than anything and was an incredible friend to many. She died in the presence of loved ones the morning after Christmas, after a multiyear-battle with cancer. A private celebration of life will be held in the future.
Nancy is survived by her children, Chelsey and Mike Seedborg of Coos Bay, and Casey and Amity Girt of Lake Oswego; grandchildren, Lucy and Luke Seedborg and Mason and Miles Girt; brothers, Kipp and Mitzi Susick of Vancouver, WA, and Rick and Lesli Susick of Petaluma, CA; brothers-in-law, Jim and Marilyn Girt of Redding, CA, Barry and Maradee Girt of Eugene, and David and Laury Girt of Portland; nieces, Jessica, Erin, and Kayla Susick and Joanna (Susick) Gauthier; nephews, Chris, Kevin, and Robert Girt; as well as numerous other family members and friends who loved her like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Marcella Susick; her husband, Fred Girt III; as well as his parents, Fred Girt Jr. and Dorothy Girt.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Girt Family Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1541, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
