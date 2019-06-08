April 16, 1948 – May 15, 2019
Myron L. Weston, known by most as “Butch”, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Coos Bay at the age of 71. He was born April 16, 1948, in Vancouver, Washington, the youngest of nine siblings, to Cecil and Anne (Morff) Weston.
Butch lived in Coos Bay most of his adult life. He was primarily raised by his older brother Larry and his wife, Deanna. Butch attended Marshfield High School. Little did he know a mock newspaper sword fight in the halls of Marshfield would lead him to meeting the love his life, his high school sweetheart, Julie Forbus. Butch and Julie were married August 2, 1969. Together they faced the challenge of the Vietnam draft and the blessing of raising three beloved children, Eric, Amber, and Kaira.
He will always be remembered for his love of hot rods, fishing, camping, and the abundance of love he had for his immediate and extended family. He was determined to make the best life for his family and he was proud of each one of them.
Butch is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Julie; son, Eric Weston and wife, Caitlin; daughter, Kaira Burt and husband, Daniel; sister, Alice Curtis and husband, Glenn; sister, Zelda Smith and husband, John “Jack”; along with his beloved brothers and sisters-in-law; niece, Melinda Hasel, who was like his own daughter; nephew, Forrest Weston, who also held a special place in Butch’s heart; as well as many other loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Anne and Cecil Weston; his brothers, Don, Larry and Jerry Weston; sisters, Belva Wagner, Margaret Patton and Arleen Stallings; daughter, Amber; two grandsons, Arkani and Declyn; and two nieces.
Butch touched the heart of everyone he knew. He was described by others as not just a brother-in-law, but a brother, a father figure, a kind, hospitable man and friend of many, a cut above the rest. Simply put, he will always be remembered as “The Best”. The BEST husband, the BEST father, the BEST brother and brother-in-law, the BEST uncle and the BEST friend. We were all honored to have known and loved him.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a future date for close friends and family. Until the day we are all reunited, Butch will rest alongside his daughter Amber at Sunset Memorial.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In