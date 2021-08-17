April 12, 1924 – August 12, 2021
Born April 12, 1924 in Portland. Was welcomed home to the loving arms of our Lord August 12, 2021 in Bandon, Oregon.
Myron moved his family to Bandon in 1950. As he told it, as he was arriving in Bandon with his wife and 2 small children, he saw the population 970 sign and thought “on my, what have I done?” He hung out his Attorney at Law shingle and practiced in Bandon for over 40 years. Myron and Lillie had three more children while living in Bandon.
In addition to his private practice, he served the City of Bandon as a municipal judge, then as city attorney. He was one of the founders of the Bandon Lion. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending his impressive flower and vegetable gardens. He built a beautiful home in Bandon of which he was very proud, doing a huge amount of the work himself while continuing to practice law.
He and Lillie were very active in the Presbyterian Church and were members of various other community organizations.
After retirement he loved traveling in his RV with Lillie. He continued to work his garden which included a beautiful collection of Rhododendrons. He also became an excellent cook. His final challenge was caring for his beloved wife as she slipped into dementia. His excellence as a caregiver reflected the high level of achievement that was apparent in all his endeavors.
Myron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Lillie; his son, Tim; and his daughter, Susan.
He is survived by his brother, Herb; sons, Mike, Marshall and Mark; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and extended family.
To our wonderful father, grandpa and great-grandpa, you will be missed. Love you
