July 4, 1931 - March 18, 2019
Myrna Mae (Hackert) Harris, 87, of Reedsport passed away at home March 18, 2019 with her family by her side.
Myrna was born July 4, 1931, in Medford, Ore., to Albert and Dorothy (Mckee) Hackert. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Ore., in 1949. She married Donald Harris April 9, 1950. Don and Myrna made their home together for several years, in the Medford area where they raised their three children: Mark, Donna, and Julie. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school, Bible camp, and was a Brownies and Girl Scout leader.
In 1974, Don and Myrna relocated to Reedsport, Ore., where Myrna was very involved in the Oregon State Women’s Bowling Association. She served as secretary for the Oregon State 600 Bowling Club for more than 20 years, and coached junior bowlers, including her two granddaughters, for many years. Don and Myrna enjoyed traveling near and far for many bowling tournaments with dear friends. She loved camping with family at Lost Creek Lake, and serving as camp cook on hunting trips.
Myrna loved being with her family and nothing brought her more joy than being a grandmother to six and great-grandmother to nine. She was their biggest cheerleader, attending their many school events, dance recitals, and ball games. She took great pride in their accomplishments and milestones, big and small, from first steps and words to graduations and marriages.
Myrna will be remembered for her kindness, generous heart, warm smile, and unmistakable laugh.
Myrna is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Donald Harris; son, Mark Harris and Kelly of Medford; daughters, Donna McLane and Dale of Gold Hill and Julie Huebner and Tom of Reedsport; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the Marina Activity Center in Winchester Bay Saturday, March 23.
The family suggests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to Special Olympics Oregon, 5901 SW Macadam Ave., Suite 200, Portland, OR 97239; or Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation, P.O. Box 203, Reedsport, OR 97467.
