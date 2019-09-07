May 30, 1937 - Sept. 1, 2019
Myrna Azile Naapi passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1937 in San Francisco, California to Harold and Marian Seeskin on the day the Golden State Bridge was opened. After two man Japanese submarines were discovered in San Francisco Bay, she lived with her Grandmother in Williams, California.
After WWII, her parents divorced. Marian Seeskin later married Harold Conklin and Myrna was adopted by him. The Conklin family moved to Ephrata, Washington where they established a block masonry plant. Myrna’s spiritual journey was started by her mother and grandmother and it continued on throughout her whole life. She loved the Lord and sang praises to the Him.
You have free articles remaining.
Myrna married Leo Naapi on June 15, 1957 in Ephrata, Washington. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year. Leo and Myrna lived in Washington, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, California and, eventually, settled in Reedsport, Oregon in 1974. Myrna was involved as a leader and counselor in Cub Scouts, Campfire and Rainbow as well as the Methodist Church children’s and women’s programs. She was an accomplished singer and sang in numerous cantata’s and church choirs. Myrna loved helping people, singing praises to the Lord, cooking and raising a family. She is survived by her husband, Leo, brother, Doug Conklin, sister-in-law, Cindie, son, Paul, daughter, Jeanine, son-in-law, Tim, two granddaughters, Daria and Nara and numerous nephew, great nieces and cousins. Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marian Conklin.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the United Presbyterian Church in Reedsport. Donations can be made to the United Presbyterian Church, 2360 Longwood Avenue, Reedsport, OR 97467 or to Martha Chapter, Order of Eastern Star 2019 charity project, 626 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport, OR 97467.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In