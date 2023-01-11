March 30, 1929 – December 27, 2022
Myrleen C. Christensen (Larson) passed away peacefully in Redmond, Oregon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by family members. She lived a beautiful fulfilling life of 93 years as a mother of seven children and a partner to her dear husband, Willard.
Myrleen is survived by her children, Regi (Virginia) Christensen, Valerie (Ken) Cook, Laura (Guy) Roberts, Heidi (David) Braly, and JoElla (Larry) Gallagher.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard Christensen, in 1990; her parents, Vern and Ella Larson; her sons, Guy (“Sam”) Christensen and Fred Christensen; sisters, Jeannette Huckleberry and Bonnie Smith; brothers, Vern (“Swede”) Larson and Conrad (“Connie”) Larson.
Myrleen was born and raised in Tillamook, Oregon on March 30, 1929. She was the daughter of Swedish immigrants who established households in the farmland north of Tillamook proper. She attended Tillamook County schools and graduated from Tillamook High School as a proud Cheesemaker. As an energetic and enthusiastic young 11th grader she entered and campaigned to become the Dairy Queen for the Tillamook County Fair. Following a competitive race selling buttons to county residents and after visiting the entire network of small cheese factories that eventually came together to form the world famous, Tillamook Cheese Factory and Creamery Association, Myrleen was crowned the 1946 Tillamook County Fair Dairy Queen.
Myrleen’s husband, Willard was also born and raised in Tillamook. After graduating a few years before Myrleen, Willard served in the Army Air Force graduating from flight school. Following his discharge, Willard returned to Tillamook, entered and graduated from the University of Oregon. Myrleen also attended the U of O and demonstrated a particular interest in Asian studies. An interest that would come to fruition in her work as a teacher of English as a Second Language. But her collegiate studies were interrupted by wedding plans and the start of a life that came to include seven children. Later while tending to her family, Myrleen also worked as an administrative assistant to the Lakeview school superintendent, a Chamber of Commerce president, and as a staff member at the Lake County welfare office.
Following Willard’s death, Myrleen decided to expand her horizons and volunteered to teach English as a Second Language through a Christian Missions group. For the next ten years she came and went from her home in Oregon, spending long term stays in Japan, Mongolia and the Philippines. In addition, she spent time living and volunteering in northern Arizona with the Navajo nation providing clothing and food assistance to tribal members.
Anyone who knew Myrleen also knew she was a skilled quilter who produced an extraordinary number of fine quilts that were given to children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A favorite activity was donating her quilts, particularly baby quilts, to the Navajo Mission and Turner Fire Department for families who suffered the fate of a house fire.
Myrleen was a woman strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed a fellowship with others that began as a child in the Tillamook Christian Church and continued throughout her life. She was a wife and wonderful mother who protected us, nurtured us and loved us completely. She was an absolute magician at Christmas. Her ability to make her six children’s Christmas morning a special and abundant celebration was amazing. It is fitting her passing occurred during the holiday season as a reminder of her faith and the amazing gift she was to us. She will be missed by her remaining five children, eighteen grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren.
At Myrleen’s request there will be no service. A private memorial will take place with family members at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Turner Christian Church (7871 Marion Rd SE, Turner, OR 97392); Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos (P.O. Box AA, Flagstaff, AZ 86002); Partners in Care (2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701) or a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In