Oct. 5, 1932 - April 12, 2019
Muriel Pearl (Cherry) Brainard was born Oct. 5, 1932 in St. John, N.D. She passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 86.
She graduated as valedictorian from Hermiston High School in 1950 and from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1953. After a semi-whirlwind courtship, she married Bill Brainard Nov. 15, 1953, moved to Coos Bay and began a 44-year career in the nursing profession. She had lived in Coos Bay for the past 66 years.
Muriel worked as a nurse at the North Bend Clinic, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital and as health director for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Sisulaw Indians. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and supported many local service organizations with her time and money.
Her favorite hobbies were traveling and reading. She and Bill visited many states and several foreign countries. Hawaii was her favorite.
She is survived by her son, Skip and Susan of Coos Bay; daughter, Brenda and Joe of Eugene; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim and Loretta of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Glenn and Pearl Cherry; and two siblings.
At her request, no services are planned. Education was her passion and, if you would like, remembrances can be made in her name to the William Brainard Memorial, P.O. Box 1824, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
