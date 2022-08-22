December 24, 1930 – August 13, 2022
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Muriel Bowron, 91, of Lakeside, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeside Assembly of God Church, 230 N. 8th Street. A private family graveside was held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Muriel was born on December 24, 1930 to parents John and Irene Cabral in Portland, Oregon. She passed into Heaven on August 13, 2022 at her home in Lakeside.
Muriel’s parents moved to Lakeside, Oregon when her and her younger sister, Margaret were very young. Muriel graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1949. She met and married Jack Bowron following graduation (actually Jack and Muriel knew each other since grade school). Jack and Muriel married on July 22, 1950 and they built their home in Lakeside, Oregon.
Muriel loved being a homemaker and mother. Their first child was welcomed into the world on July of 1952, a daughter, Janet. Their second daughter, Glenda, arrived in June of 1955.
Retirement opened a new chapter for Jack and Muriel, where beginning in January of 1993 they would spend their winters in Yuma, Arizona for the next 28 years. It was there that Muriel became the social director in the gated community of Country Roads, their home away from home. Jack and Muriel loved meeting new friends. Jack said that they probably danced 1,000 miles. They traveled with family and friends to all parts of the world.
Muriel and Jack were married for 72 years. Muriel loved her family dearly.
Muriel is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter, Janet and her husband, Hal; daughter, Glenda and her husband, Timothy; granddaughters, Shannon (George), Jennifer, Andrea (Jamie), and Elyea (Kyle); great grandchildren, David, Hannah, Isaiah, Jayden and Owen; and many nephews, nieces and extended family members.
