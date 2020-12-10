May 11, 1924 – December 8, 2020
Mrs. Ellen F. Gibson, age 96 of Fremont, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, December 8, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1924 in Alder Creek, Oregon to John Samuel & Alice Rosellen (Trant) Boydstun.
Mrs. Gibson had worked for Northwestern Cold Food Storage in Portland, Oregon and for Washington Canners Co-Op in Vancouver, Washington. She was also a member of Holton United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur D. “Joe” Gibson on October 25, 2002. Mrs. Gibson was also preceded in death by her children, David Gibson, Joellen Sharp, and Barbara Kirchenberg; granddaughter, Dawn Gibson; and five brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Rick) Riley of Wamic, Oregon, Zanita (Jay) Beecham of Holton, Michigan; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Bernice Farmer of Phoenix, Arizona, Florence Shipman of Vancouver, Washington, Irene Miller of Vancouver, Washington; and brother, Kenneth Almar Boydstun of Vancouver, Washington.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or service. Suggested Memorial: Holton United Methodist Church. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont, Michigan.
