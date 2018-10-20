Morris Lake

Nov. 29, 1929 - Oct 2, 2018
Morris was born in Arbuckle, Calif. Nov. 29, 1929. At the age of 17, he moved to Napa, Calif. From there he enlisted and served honorably in the U. S. Navy. He married his beloved wife, Alice and proudly adopted her five children as his own. He later moved his family to Oregon.
Morris was a family man. He worked to provide for them and took great pride in watching the children grow. He was content and happy with the life he had led and often fondly shared stories of his past. He had many beloved family members and friends and put their needs far before his own.
Late in life Morris enjoyed fulfilling a bucket list of things he had always wanted to do but had never taken the time for, such as attending the sawdust theatre, plays and the opera.
Morris was preceded in death by he was wife, Alice and three daughters, Linda Vinyard, Victoria Brandt and Joyce Mount. He missed them terribly and spoke of them often.
He is survived by brothers, Everett Lake and Jim Lake; daughter, Lenette Morales; sons, Rick Brandt and Bob Brandt; grandchildren, Crystal and Damon Holmes, Lisa Matchett, Lena Miller, Melissa Goodwin, Lavetta Furrell, Rebecca Brandt and Amber Brandt; great- grandchildren, Kristin Jenkins, Rachelle Tangney, Jamie Garrett and many others including nieces and nephews and very dear friends.
Morris is missed by many. He truly changed the life of those that knew him. Please leave a loving comment online.
