September 27, 1961 – September 14, 2022
So beloved by all her kith and kin, Morgan Gardner left this sphere on September 14, 2022. She is survived by her brother, Wade Liddell Gardner; her mother, Peggy Gardner; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Born in Fairfield, California on September 27, 1961, Morgan spent her years in California, Oklahoma, and Kansas before moving to Bandon on the South Coast of Oregon.
Psalm 63 best describes her loving spirit: “In the shadow of your wings, I will sing for joy.”
The words of her favorite bear, Winnie the Pooh, speak to our beautiful, courageous, generous-to-a-fault girl: “The things that make me different are the things that make me.”
All of those who knew and loved her will always know jubilation.
