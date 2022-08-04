July 12, 1944 – July 11, 2022
Monty Page born in Marshfield, Oregon on July 12, 1944, died in Coos Bay, Oregon on July 11, 2022.
Monty is survived by his partner, Dianne Yeager; children, Casey Page and wife, DeeDee of La Pine, OR; daughter, Molly Weaver and husband, Rhett of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Ashetan, Monica, Kelsea, Erik, Logan, Cooper, and Tryp; as well as great grandchildren, Tristin and Connor.
Monty was preceded in death by wife, Judi (nee Winters) and parents Marvin “Bud" Page and Edie Page.
Dad attended Eastside Grade school, Marshfield Junior High and Marshfield High School. He also attended SWOCC.
Dad worked at Bay Motors before starting at Coos Head Timber Company. He then, along with wife, Judi and family, moved to San Mateo to try his hand as a free-lance photographer, supplementing his income by working at National Oil Seal. He moved us back to Oregon’s Bay Area in early ‘69 where he began his career as a steel fabricator working for Cy King and beginning 30 year career at Industrial Services Inc., with stops at Stalcup Truck and Supply, Oregon Pacific, Southport Lumber and Bandon Dunes. Monty retired as a fully qualified, journeyman millwright from Georgia Pacific’s Coos Bay Sawmill.
Dad was a true renaissance man, master level fitter, welder, very talented wood worker, he also wrote and published several novels and short stories and he designed and built his own home.
Lately he loved developing his vineyard and “Thunderdome” viewing area, where gatherings happened during his famous wood fired pizza parties, being with friends especially Les Engle and “The Class of 62”, and spending lots of time with his family and Dianne.
Dad, you were deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of services, a Celebration of Life for Monty will be held on August 13, 2022 at Dad’s house beginning at 10:30 am.
