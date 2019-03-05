Monica Catherine Lorson Robertson

Feb. 5, 1919 - Feb. 11, 2019
Monica Robertson, a longtime Coos Bay resident, passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2019, in her apartment at the Brookdale Rose Valley Senior Residence in Scappoose. Just the week before she had celebrated her 100th birthday, with four generations of family at the home of her oldest daughter, Barbara Robertson Drake, in Yamhill.
In 1919, Monica was born in Chapman, Kansas. As a 17 year old high school graduate, she taught grades first through eighth in a one room school house, where on Kansas winter mornings before school she chopped wood to heat the building. When she met Ward Robertson, a sheep farmer, he soon proposed and told her he wanted just two things; for her to marry him and for them to move to Oregon. It took a while to make the move, but in 1941 the couple, with their two year old daughter, Barbara, left Kansas in a new Chevrolet pickup containing all their belonging, and headed for Oregon. After living in various locations, the growing family (now Barbara, Richard, and Jane) moved to Coos Bay in 1951. A fourth child, Suzanne was born in Coos Bay in 1954. Coos Bay, where Ward worked for the telephone company, turned out to be the perfect place to raise an active outdoor-loving family. Soon Monica went back to teaching and taught for the Coos Bay School district from 1962 to 1981.
Monica and Ward were members of Friends of Shore Acres and enjoyed helping with the Christmas event in its early years. They were also participating members of the Coos Art Museum and attended St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Coos Bay.
Monica was always open to new experiences. As a teacher, several times she accompanied junior high students to Washington D.C. She learned to swim at the age of 40 and took art classes at Southwestern Oregon Community College, including water color and paper making. She was an avid reader and can be credited for teaching all her own children to read well before they began school. Monica and Ward enjoyed traveling and visited the U.K., Ireland, Portugal, Greece, Holland, Mexico, Canada, and France. At one point the couple owned a Volkswagen bus, outfitted for camping, which took them to various places in the west and southwest. They always dedicated at least one annual trip over the mountains to Sisters to savor the fall color. In retirement, they often spent the month of February on the island of Kauai.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Robertson Drake, Richard Robertson, Jane Robertson, and Suzanne Robertson Worley; grandchildren, Moss Drake, Monica Drake, Bellen Drake-Mudede, Margot Robertson LaBree, Graham Robertson, Marie Worley Georg, Lauren Worley, Nick Esmonde, and Dylan Esmonde; and great-grandchildren, Eben Drake-Mudede, Delphi Drake-Mudede, Griffin Drake, Miles Drake, Mavis Drake-Alonso, Rees LaBree, Helena LaBree, Ian Robertson, Stella Robertson, Oliver Georg, Henry Georg, Siena Esmonde, and Forrest Esmonde.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Robertson in 1992.
