March 11, 1931 - November 8, 2022
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mildred I. Arriola, 91, of Coquille, at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church 50 S. Dean St, Coquille, Oregon. Interment will be at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. A reception will follow at Coquille Valley Elks.
Mildred was born March 11, 1931, in Ontario, Oregon, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Woodward) Smith. She passed away November 8, 2022 in Coquille, Oregon. She was raised and educated in Eastern Oregon.
On October 23, 1947 she was married to Daniel “Danny” Arriola in Vale, Oregon. They owned and operated a cattle ranch in Westfall, Oregon for 51 years until retiring in 2001 when they moved to Coquille.
She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was known as the “best cook ever“, making wedding cakes and spending time with her children and grandchildren, and solving and creating crossword puzzles. In addition to 50 plus years as a Ranch wife she also was the Postmaster of Westfall, Oregon for more than twenty years.
She is survived by son, Frank (Ysedro) Arriola of Coos Bay; daughter-in-law, Lynda Arriola of Coquille; son, Gene & Kaye Arriola of Coquille; son, Tony & Stephanie Arriola of Bandon; daughter, Tammi & Greg Herman of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Sonny & Judy Smith of Coquille; sister, Mona Mendiola of Fruitland, ID; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends to include her very special caregivers, Katie Wall, Jenny Wall, Juliana Curran, Liz Cruz and Linda Waite. Her family will forever be thankful for all the love you showed her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Arriola; a son, Danny Carrol Arriola; a son, William Arriola; brother, Dick Smith; and brother-in-law, Paul Mendiola.
Under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 541/267-4216.
