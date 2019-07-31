Feb. 13, 1932 - July 18, 2019
Milan Nevada (Lockett) Smiley was born Feb. 13, 1932 in Ely, Nev., to Bertha and Early Lockett. She had five siblings, Keith, Nona, Ila, Conley and Rada. Milan’s parents divorced when she was 6 months old and Bertha returned with her children to her parents home in Jamison, Ore. Milan attended school and at the age of 8, her mother passed away. She and her sister Rada went to live with relatives in Reedsport.
Following graduation from Reedsport High School, she married Robert "Bud" Smiley, May 30, 1950. They made their home in Newport. They had four children, William, Carrie, David, and Edward. They purchased land and built a house where they collected quite a menagerie of animals.
Milan sewed most of her own clothes and put those skills to use sewing uniforms for local 4-H clubs, and costumes for the drama department at the high school. She was an accomplished pianist and volunteered to play piano for choir class. Her talents proved indispensable and this led to a paid position.
Milan went to rehab in 1983 to stop drinking and smoking. Following this successful journey she returned to school to earn a certificate as a drug and alcohol counselor. She got a job at the local school as a drug and alcohol counselor. She retired from that job in 1990.
Milan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bud" Smiley; a son, Edward Philip Smiley; her siblings, Keith Lockett, Nona Conklin, Ila Lockett, Conley Lockett, and Rada and Danny Danforth; and her adopted family, Sherm and Eva Smiley, Nona and Gordon Dunaway, and Wayne Smiley.
She is survived by her sons, William Allen Smiley, David Paul Smiley; daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Smiley; and adopted sister, Carol and Earl Plagmann.
